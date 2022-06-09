"People have to understand how many women's lives that have been torn apart by this injustice. We will live with this trauma forever," said a woman who said she was inappropriately examined by Dr. Adam Maass.

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Maass posted a $50,000 bail on Thursday and was released from the Benton County Jail.

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. Adam Maass, an endocrinologist, and partner with Main Street Medical Associates in Cave Springs, was arrested for second-degree sexual assault on June 8, according to the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

“Any case we arrest and prosecute, we believe that the evidence supports that charge that we have proof beyond a reasonable doubt and that is the case here as well,” said Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith.

According to an affidavit, the Cave Springs police department received a complaint in February 2022 that Dr. Maass touched a woman’s breast without her consent while performing a medical exam. The woman told investigators the assault took place at 165 S. Main Street in Cave Springs in March 2021.

The affidavit also acknowledged Maass had been censured by the Arkansas State Medical Board for failing to have a chaperone present and for failing to document performing breast exams.

Since 2007 seven victims have filed formal complaints against Dr. Maass with the Arkansas State Medical Board. The medical board reviewed the initial complaint and determined it did not rise to the level of “gross negligence or ignorant malpractice” which is required for disciplinary action to be taken under the Arkansas medical practices act.

When three additional victims came forward with allegations that Maass touched them inappropriately during an exam, the medical board suspended his license in August 2021. During his suspension, another three women came forward with similar complaints. In December 2021, his license was reinstated.

“This is something that some of us have been fighting for, for 15 years,” said one of the women who filed a complaint with the medical board and a police report about her experience with the doctor.

She also said, “I hope that the trauma stops here and no other women are assaulted.”

Over the course of their investigation, Benton County prosecutors spoke with a total of 12 women who lodged similar complaints against Dr. Maass. A review of the medical records of the patients showed the doctor had not documented performing the breast exams in several different cases.

“We have some victims that are within our jurisdiction that we’re grounding the charge on, but we’ve also talked to other victims who, whether or not here or other places, had suffered their own abuse,” Smith said. “We talked to them in this case, and I anticipate that if the case proceeds to trial, many or most of those women will testify.”

“When his license is taken away, that’s when we’ll feel justice was served,” an accuser said.

If convicted, Smith said Maass faces 5 to 20 years in prison. A Benton County Judge will determine whether he will receive a bond on Thursday, June 9.

Maass was originally set to appear before the Arkansas State Medical Board on June 9 at 1:20 p.m., but it’s unclear if he still will attend.

Not only has Benton County been investigating criminal complaints against Dr. Maass, but so has Washington County. Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said his office will likely have a decision on whether to prosecute Maass by the end of the week.

His arrest came exactly a week after KNWA/FOX24 learned Maass’ practice would close at the end of June “due to financial issues relating to securing coverage in local insurance networks.”

Maass’ attorney, Wendy Johnson, declined to comment on his arrest, any pending charges, the closure of his practice or the allegations brought against him.

This is an ongoing investigation.

