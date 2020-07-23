Nigerian man gets prison for stealing from bank customers

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Nigerian citizen was sentenced this week to federal prison for using fraudulent ATM bank cars to steal more than $260,000 from dozens of bank customers.  

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph, said in a news release Thursday, that Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. ordered 22-year-old Damiola Bamidele Isaac Samuel on Monday to serve 33 months and pay $276,790 in restitution.

Joseph says Samuel will face deportation proceedings following his release from prison.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories