NBA Youngboy’s probation revoked early

BATON ROUGE, LA (WVLA/WGMB) – (12/13/19) Baton Rouge rapper Kentrell Gaulden known as NBA Youngboy appeared in court this morning.

This probation stems from a 2016 drive-by shooting incident where Gaulden was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. He was placed on a three year probation term and ordered to stay out of trouble.

Earlier this year, Youngboy was involved in a deadly shootout on a Florida Highway where an innocent was struck by a stray bullet.

A motion granted by the defense is what led to the probation term being revoked.

Gaulden will be placed on house arrest and will wear a monitoring device.

