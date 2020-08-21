Natchez man arrested for shooting a dog

NATCHEZ, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — A Natchez man has been arrested for shooting a dog. Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to call Wednesday about a dog that had been shot.

Deputies identified the owner of the dog, 23-year-old Mantreal West, as the shooter. When deputies contacted West, he admitted to shooting the dog and gave them the gun he used.

Investigators determined this gun was reported stolen from Louisiana and West has a criminal history. Investigators revealed West was a convicted felon, which lead to a search warrant being issued for West’s home and a warrant for his arrest for Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

When deputies went to serve the warrants, West fled the scene which led to a manhunt throughout the Broadmoor area. West was found in a drainage area in a neighbor’s back yard.

The search warrant produced five more firearms hidden in a wooded area behind West’s home. West is being held at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at this time.

The owner of the dog said he will also be filing Animal Cruelty charges.