VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 4, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit opened an investigation into a subject allegedly filming illegally in the restrooms at multiple Walmart locations. When the suspect’s personal cellphone went through a forensic analysis, it was discovered that he was inside a stall at the Vidalia Walmart filming numerous videos of non-consenting victims in the stall next to him using the restroom.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Videos of the same nature were also filmed at two additional Walmart locations in Natchez, Mississippi, and Pineville, Louisiana. An arrest warrant was obtained, and the suspect was taken into custody by the Natchez Police Department without incident.

The matter remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile application.