Naked man standing in an intersection, yelling at God arrested by deputies

WEST MONROE, La. — (8/11/19) Deputies arrested a naked man standing at the intersection of Arkansas Road and GoodHope Road yelling at passersby and God.

Deputies arrived on the scene on Saturday along with a West Monroe police officer to apprehend the completely nude male blocking both directions of Arkansas Road traffic as well as traffic exiting GoodHope Road onto Arkansas Road.

The arrestee, later identified as Philip Ford, 27, of Columbia, LA, was standing in the roadway yelling to God and told authorities that Deputy God told him to do this.

Ford was ordered numerous times to the ground. When he continued to refuse commands, the assisting West Monroe officer deployed his taser. At the end of the taser cycle, he still refused to comply. He was tased a total of 5-6 cycles before he complied.

Ford was then secured in handcuffs and advised of his rights. He said he used methamphetamine and marijuana earlier in the day, but claimed that was not the reason for his actions.

He was transported to Ouachita Correctional Center where he was charged with Obstruction Public Passage, Obscenity, Resisting an Officer and Disturbing the Peace/Drunkeness.

His bond was set at $10,800