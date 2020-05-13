Murder Suspect Taken Into Custody

Ruston, LA (May 12, 2020): A Ruston man is behind bars and being charged with Second Degree Murder. Cameron Barber (23) was arrested today, without incident, for the murder of Jalen Holland.

Holland’s body was discovered in a wooded area near the intersection of Hickory Street and Fourth Street on March 27, 2020.

The Criminal Investigative Division would like to thank all agents of LPNET for their unwavering support during this lengthy investigation.

We would also like to recognize the members of our Uniform Patrol Division as well as our Civil Division for their assistance in today’s apprehension.

