Multiple agencies tag-team arrest 2 Capital Murder suspects

Authorities from multiple agencies arrested two Capital Murder suspects from Mesquite, Texas on Thursday at the Richland Apartments on Russell Street in Rayville, Louisiana.
According to Police, OPSO SWAT and RPSO SWAT surrounded the apartment building where the 2 suspects were located and they were taken into custody without incident.
