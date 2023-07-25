RIDGECREST, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In late November of 2022 the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force in collaboration with the Louisiana State Police and Vidalia Police Department Narcotics Unit opened an investigation into suspected illegal drug activity of Larry Frederick Jackson, Jr.

A search warrant was executed at 101 Orange Street by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the Louisiana State Police, and the Vidalia Police Department’s K-9 Unit on July 20, 2023. Without incident, Larry Frederick Jackson, Jr., and his mother, Patsy Norris Jackson, were arrested and taken into custody in Ridgecrest. A search of the property led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia, including scales, drug packaging materials, and around 2,100 dollars in cash. The following drugs were seized: three Teva-74 Zolpidem pills; 18 Suboxone pills; 26.6 grams of marijuana; and 26.8 grams of Amphetamines.