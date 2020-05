The MPSO is currently seeking Derrick D. Jenkins, 5/11/96 BM.

Authorities say he escaped from the MP Annex in the early morning hours of May 20th, 2020.

The MPSO holds a Simple Escape warrant for Jenkins and if you have any information, please call the MPSO at 318-281-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388- CASH(2274).

