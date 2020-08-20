MPD: Suspect wanted in vehicle burglary investigation

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying the pictured individual for recent vehicle burglaries in the Byers Estates neighborhood.

If you can assist in identifying this individual please notify the Monroe Police Dept 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta 318-388-CASH(2274).

If your tip leads to a felony arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name and you never appear in court.