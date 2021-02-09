MPD needs public help to identify man wanted for questioning

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for questioning regarding a motor vehicle theft.

The theft happened in the early morning hours of February 6, 2021in the east Monroe area. If you recognize the man in the picture, MPD is asking you call the police department at (318) 329-2600. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta on Facebook, by calling (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

If your tip leads to an arrest and/or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name and you never appear in court.