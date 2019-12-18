MPD: Monroe woman arrested for juvenile cruelty

MONROE, La. – (12/18/19) Authorities say they have arrested a Monroe woman for juvenile cruelty after responding to a Welfare concern where a child allegedly had no food, heating, or hot water.

Deputies say they arrested Chassidy Sinegal after speaking with a child at Sinegal’s residence in the 100 block of Carolina Street.

According to an arrest report, deputies spoke with a child who claims that his mother leaves him at their house alone overnight two to three times a week without heat, hot water, proper bedding or food.

Deputies say they observed the house to be maim;y e,pty with the child’s only source of food to be cereal and canned vegetables without any way of opening the canned food or a way of heating it up, fudge brownies and a 2 liter coke and sprite.

Officials noted that the house was below 50 degrees and the child was shivering. They also noted that you could see the air from your breath when talking inside the home and the only place to sleep was on a couch in the living room with a thin blanket.

Deputies stated the child smelled of bad body odor, and the child claimed he could show because they don’t have any hot water. Deputies attempted to run the hot water and the water remained extremely cold the entire time.

Officials say they made contact with Chassidy Sinegal in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. and advised her of her Miranda Rights. Chassidy claims she did not leave her son by his self and that her mom was staying with him, as she allegedly does every time she leaves him.

The arrest report states that deputies contacted the grandmother and the grandmother stated she is in south Louisiana and had no knowledge of her grandson being left at the home by his self.

Chassidy Sinegal was arrested and transported to OCC for booking.

Her bond has not been set yet.

