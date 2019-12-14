MPD: Monroe man arrested for attempted murder, failure to register

MONROE, La. – (12/14/19) Authorities say they have arrested a Monroe man following a shooting in the 3100 block of Dick Taylor Street.

According to authorities, they found a male victim lying on the ground with 3-4 gunshot wounds in his back. Officials say the man was airlifted to Shreveport, La. for treatment.

Officials say the victim later stated his friend, Robert, shot him and provided authorities with Robert’s address, a description of his car, and the the name of Robert’s girlfriend to help identify him.

Officials say on December 12, 2019 they found the suspect, Robert Wilson, at N. 18th street and Desiard Street.

Robert Wilson (Courtesy: OCC )

Deputies say post Miranda, Wilson admitted to shooting the victim because they stole Robert’s PCP. Deputies go on to say that Robert found out he would be arrested for attempted murder and changed his story to say he was present at the time of the shooting but claimed he did not shoot the victim.

At the time of the shooting, Robert was already a convicted felon from a 2008 simple burglary charge and is also a sex offender wanted out of Richland Parish for failure to register. Robert was convicted of forcible rape on September 22, 2009 in Richland Parish.

