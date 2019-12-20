MPD: Monroe man arrested for armed robbery

MONROE, La. (Press Release) – (12/20/19) On 12/19/19 Monroe police arrested Jamaria K Harris for two counts of 1st degree robbery and one count of “armed robbery”.

These incidents took place on 12/16 and 12/19 at 1201 South 2nd street (Hop Inn).

A tip was called in through (Crimestoppers of Ouachita Parish) giving Monroe police the location of Harris which ultimately led to his capture.

It’s great to see citizens taking ownership in their community and working alongside police partnering together making our community a better place.

