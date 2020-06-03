MPD: Monroe man arrested, charged with six counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

MONROE, La. – Authorities say they have arrested a Monroe man who is being charged with 6 counts of attempted 2nd degree murder.

Officials say they were dispatched to the 1100 block of Richwood Road at the Parkview Apartments in reference to a “shots fired” phone call.

During the incident, eyewitnesses stated two individuals including arrestee T.J. Lynch got into a verbal altercation that led to the two suspects drawing handguns on each other and exchanging gunfire.

Authorities received photos where the two suspects were shown and eyewitnesses positive ID’d both suspects as the shooters.

Authorities say eyewitness #1 told officers two of her vehicles were damaged with estimated damage of $600. Eyewitness #2 stated their vehicle was also shot and her frond window and dash were struck by stray bullets with damage estimated at $400. Eyewitness #3 claimed two bullets struck the hood of their vehicle estimating damage at $800.

Officers say several shell casings were recovered from the scene and damages were reported over $1800.

Officials say several people were outside of the apartment complex at the time of the incident.

According to the affidavit, bullets nearly struck 6 people who were sitting in their vehicles including a one-year-old child.

TJ Lynch was arrested and transferred to OCC with a $10,000 bond.

He has been charged with 6 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder, 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property, and 1 count of Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instruments.

