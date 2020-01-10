MPD: Monroe man arrested after falling asleep in car, accused of drug distribution

MONROE, La. (1/10/20) The Monroe Police Department say they have arrested a Monroe man, Mon Triumph Coleman, after he was found allegedly asleep in his car and with enough marijuana to land him a distribution charge.

Authorities say they approached a suspicious looking vehicle where they allegedly found Coleman asleep inside. After waking him up, they say they smelled the strong odor of suspected marijuana.

Police say they were given permission to search his vehicle where they found a burnt marijuana cigarette, a clear bag of 8 alprazolam, 2 medium sized ziploc bags of marijuana, and one gallon ziploc bag full of marijuana.

Police also allegedly found digital scales and 2 unused rolls of ziploc baggies consistent with that of narcotic distribution sales.

On Coleman’s person, police say they found $315 dollars in one’s, five’s, and twenty’s. These denominations are also consistent with narcotic distribution sales.

Post Miranda, Coleman allegedly told police that the small baggies are leftover from marijuana sales however he denied knowledge of the Alprazolam.

Mon Triumph Coleman has been booked into OCC. His bond has not been set yet.

