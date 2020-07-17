MPD: Monroe man accused of unauthorized entry, says he thought there were terrorists inside

MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) — According to the Monroe Police Department, a Monroe man Theodore Herr, was arrested after authorities say he illegally attempted to gain entry into a business.

Herr was allegedly captured on video throwing rocks at a camera to disable it and throwing a chair through a window in an attempt to gain entry into a business.

Post Miranda, Herr admitted to being the person in the video, but says he only did it because he was confused.

According to the arrest report, Herr told police he was only trying to break in because he thought there were terrorists inside the business and he needed to help the people inside.

Herr was transported to OCC and booked in for Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business.

Theodore Herr’s bond has not been set yet.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.