MPD investigating Christmas Day shooting on Desiard street

MONROE, La. — According to authorities, they’re investigating a shooting which happened on Christmas Day on Desiard Street.

Authorities say they responded to a shooting at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Christmas, December 25th, 2020, where they found two adult males who had been shot.

Since the shooting, one victim is confirmed deceased while the other is in serious condition.

Detectives say they are currently working the case and following up on any available leads.

Investigators would like to remind the public, if you have any available information, you’re asked to contact the Monroe police or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274) or Crimestoppersnorthdelta.com.