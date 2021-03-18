MPD HEAT breaks up rap music video shoot, arrest two men

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Two men have been arrested on gun and drug charges after Monroe Police broke up a rap music video shoot at an abandoned store.

According to arrest reports, the Monroe Police Department HEAT team learned a rap music video was being filmed in the parking lot of an abandoned store at 3608 Jackson Street on Wednesday, March 17. Police say that the group of people has produced music videos in the past where they publicly displayed drugs and guns.

Johnathan Dade

When MPD HEAT responded to the scene, they saw approximately 20 people standing in the parking lot and they were being filmed by an older man holding a large camera. Several of the people began fleeing on foot when they noticed the police.

An arresting officer stated that one person, later identified as Johnathan Dade, was seen walking away from the crowd and hiding a gun nearby. Once he was taken into custody, police say that two separate bags of marijuana were found near Dade. Officers then located the gun Dade was seen hiding. They also found a small digital scale in Dade’s pocket along with $121 cash.

Hakeem Jackson

A second man was also arrested during the incident. When officers descended upon the store, they made contact with Hakeem Jackson and noted that Jackson smelled of marijuana. Jackson told police that he “had just smoked a blunt.” After placing Jackson in handcuffs, officers searched him and found several small baggies with powder cocaine and another baggie with marijuana in it. Jackson allegedly admitted the drugs were his.

Officers noted in the arrest reports that several other people were arrested by summons for loitering and that more drugs were seized. Both Jackson and Dade were arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Dade was booked on one count of Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, one count of Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Manufacture CDS I, and Illegal Carrying of Weapons.

Jackson was booked on one count of Possession of CDS II, one count of Possession of CDS I, and one count of Criminal Trespassing.