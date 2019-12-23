MPD: Baton Rouge man accused of drinking and driving with children in the vehicle

MONROE, La. – (12/23/19) According to the Monroe Police Department, they have arrested a Baton Rouge man for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated with his children in the vehicle.

Deputies say they responded to a crashed vehicle in the 5100 block of Frontage Road. Deputies say the vehicle was bearing a LA license plate and the occupants were Stephen Creaghan and his children.

Officials say they made contact with Creaghan who smelled strongly of alcohol. According to the arrest report, Creaghan claimed he only had 2 cups of wine before driving.

Deputies say they offered Creaghan a field sobriety test and he performed poorly.

According to officials, Creaghan’s LA driver’s license was already suspended and he has a prior criminal history from 2014 for his first DWI arrest.

Creaghan’s 9 and 4 year old children were in the vehicle at the time.

Deputies say they placed Creaghan in handcuffs and read his Miranda Rights before transporting him to OCC.

After arriving at OCC, Creaghan was offered the walk and turn test as well as the one leg stand test which he performed poorly on both. Creaghan refused the breathalyzer test.

Creaghan has been booked in to OCC for DWI second offense, OWI child endangerment, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and careless operation.

His bond has not been set yet.

