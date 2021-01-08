MPD asking for the publics help to find man wanted on multiple charges

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the publics help to find a man wanted on multiple charges.

According to MPD, 40-year-old Anthony Lowery is wanted on the following charges:

  • Possession with Intent to Distribute PCP
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
  • Obstruction of Justice
  • Aggravated Flight From an Officer
  • Violation of a Protective Order
  • Cruelty to a Juvenile

If you have seen Lowery or know where he may be, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.

