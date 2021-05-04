Mother arrested after beating child and posting video evidence on social media

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police say they arrested a woman after a video she posted on Instagram shows her beating her child and leaving visible marks on them.

According to the arrest affidavit, Monroe Police were called to Samuel Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. When police arrived on scene they say they spoke with Adrian Varner.

Police say Varner created a video of herself “battering her daughter” with a belt several times and then posted it to Instagram on May 3, 2021.

The video showed visible bruising to the 12-year-old child’s arm and thigh.

Police say Varner was read her rights and afterward she admitted to abusing her child and posting the video with intent to embarrass her on the social media platform.

Varner was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of Domestic Abuse Battery and Cruelty to Juveniles.