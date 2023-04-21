MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Morgan City Police has arrested a women they accuse of prostitution, authorities said.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Detectives and Narcotic Divisions began an investigation of a local massage parlor in the area of Brashear Avenue after information of suspicious activity was received in February 2023.

According to reports, investigators learned that the business was listed on multiple websites which are commonly used for escorts, massage parlors and prostitution activity.

Authorities said a similar massage parlor connected to the one in Morgan City was being operated in Thibodaux. Investigators collaborated with investigators from the Thibodaux Police Department in a joint investigation.

On Thursday, investigators from the Morgan City Police Department conducted an undercover operation. An undercover officer was sent into the business, where a massage was negotiated with the operator/masseuse of the business, police said.

Yu Feng was later identified as the target of the investigation. Reports indicate during the course of the massage, Feng negotiated and offered additional services of a sexual nature for an added cost.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department with assistance from the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office entered the business. A search found additional evidence including ledgers and documents corroborating the illegal activity. U.S. Currency connected to this activity was located and seized.

Feng was arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution, Promoting Prostitution and Prostitution by Massage. The investigation into the activity of the massage parlor is ongoing and additional arrests may follow.

Feng was transported to the Morgan City Jail where she was booked and now awaits court proceedings.