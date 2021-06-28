Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

Devon Carl Hatton

Courtesy: Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are working with the Bastrop Police Department to find an escaped inmate.

According to their Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for Devon Carl Hatton. He is a white man, he stands about 5’9″ tall, weighs around 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address is on Glenwood Drive, Monroe, La.

Hatton has a felony warrant for Simple Escape. If you see him or know where he may be you are urged to call the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 281-4141, the Bastrop Police Department at (318) 281-1322 or call North Delta Regional Crime Stoppers at (318) 388-CASH (2274).