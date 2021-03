MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a weekend homicide at a night club that claimed the life of one man.

According to MPSO, the incident happened at the Town House night club on Sunday, March 21, 2021, between 1 AM and 2 AM.

MPSO has identified the victim as Marcus T. Rogers.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-281-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274.