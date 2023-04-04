MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office, on March 20, 2023, deputies were notified of a vehicle striking a pedestrian on Cleveland Avenue. Investigator Alvin Holmes responded to the incident and used the collected evidence to identify the type of vehicle involved in the incident.

On March 29, 2023, the suspect vehicle was found by Investigator Logan Burch and Investigator Holmes. Contact was made with the suspect, Carl Lusby, and he was transported to the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division for questioning.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Lusby, and he was charged with Felony Hit-and-Run and Expired Driver’s License. He was transported to the Morehouse Parish Jail and booked for the charges previously listed.