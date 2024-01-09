WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, Jan 8, 2024, the Ouachita Sherrif’s office was dispatched to Curve Drive in West Monroe about a motor vehicle theft.



A 2006 Chevrolet 2500 was observed at Smith Street, and contact was made with the driver, Kristen Obier. Obier was secured, advised of her Miranda Rights, and stated this wasn’t the first time she had stolen this specific truck. Obier reported she took the truck to purchase drugs.



Obier was arrested and booked at Ouachita Correctional Facility on the charge below.

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Her bond is set to 10,000.