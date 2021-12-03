Monroe woman in jail after stabbing her boyfriend twice

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the early morning hours of Friday December 3, officers with the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the 1100 block of Richwood Road #2 in reference to a stabbing at Parkview Apartments.

Per the arrest report, when officers arrived, they discovered that the victim had been stabbed twice by his live-in girlfriend, 34-year-old Tina Bluford. The victim was later transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

During the investigation, officers discovered that the victim has an active protective order against Bluford, prohibiting her from being in contact with him due to a past domestic dispute between the two.

While Bluford was being questioned, she stated that she stabbed the victim twice because she was defending herself from a battery.

Tina Bluford was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count each of Aggravated Second Degree Battery and Violation of a Protective Order.