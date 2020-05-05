Monroe woman arrested on third DWI charge after crashing into ditch

MONROE, La. — A Monroe woman has been arrested and charged with her third DWI after police say that she crashed her vehicle into a ditch.

According to arrest reports, a Monroe Police Officer was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 11:30 on Monday night.

The officer states that when they arrived they observed a Gold Honda Civic crashed in a ditch. Reports say the driver, 57-year-old Araceli Curtidor, told the officer that she almost hit another car that was about to run her off of the road and also told the officer that she drank a 12 pack of beer before driving.

The officer states that Curtidor performed poorly on the Standard Field Sobriety Test’s, she had a “moderate odor of alcohol coming from her breath and body”, and there was an opened beer can inside of the vehicle. The officer also noted that Curtidor’s drivers license was suspended and she did not have valid insurance on the vehicle.

Curtidor was taken to the Monroe Police Department for a breath sample that registered at .087 grams %BAC. Curtidor was then taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

DWI 3rd

Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

Careless Operation

Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicle

No Motor Vehicle Insurance

The arrest reports also note that Curtidor was arrested twice in 2011 for DWI.

