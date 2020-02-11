Monroe woman arrested on identity theft charges, accused of using victim’s info to lease apartment

MONROE, La. — A Monroe woman has been arrested by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office on an Identity Theft charge.

According to arrest reports, OPSO met with the victim on Monday afternoon and learned that 34-year-old Katrice Burrell used the victim’s driver’s license and social security number to get a lease at an apartment complex.

When questioned by deputies, Burrell admitted to using the victim’s information to sign the lease at the apartment complex because she has an eviction on her housing record.

Burrell was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Identity Theft. Her bond has not been set at this time.

