Monroe woman arrested for Attempted Murder after shooting at two teenagers

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly before 2:30 P.M. on Monday December 20, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monroe woman on two counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

The arrest stems from an incident that happened August 1, 2021 on the 300 block of South 2nd Street near Linderman Avenue.

Officers with the West Monroe Police Department were called to the scene of a shooting and found two victims, a 14 year old, and a 19 year old both suffering from gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, authorities were advised by the victims that they were shot at by someone in a silver SUV that was traveling north on South 2nd.

Authorities eventually located a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor that had crashed into the railroad bridge near South 1st Street and was left abandoned.

After towing the vehicle back to the West Monroe Crime Scene Unit for processing, authorities determined the owner to be 27-year-old Jaleesa Parker of Monroe. Victims also claimed there was a male in the passenger seat at the time of the shooting.

Per court records, when authorities questioned Parker about the incident, she did admit to driving in the area and fleeing when the shooting happened, but denied having anyone else with her at the time. Parker also denied having any weapons or ammunition in her vehicle at the time.

When authorities executed a search warrant on Parker’s vehicle, they located seven 9mm rounds, which matched the brand and color of rounds found at the scene of the shooting.

No other arrests have been announced, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Jaleesa Parker was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on two counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, and two counts of Failure To Appear.