Monroe woman arrested after midnight chase through Monroe

MONROE, La. — A Monroe woman is behind bars after police say she was part of a highspeed chase through Monroe.

According to arrest reports, the incident started on January 19, 2020, around 11:30 pm when a trooper with the Louisiana State Police tried to pull over a 2008 Chevy Cobalt on I-20.

The report states that the vehicle did not stop and instead increased its speed before leaving the interstate at exit 124. The vehicle turned onto Millhaven Road and continued going until it turned onto Louisiana Highway 594 where it reached speeds of 105 mph.

Troopers say that after the vehicle drove several miles down LA 594, spike strips were deployed at the intersection of LA 594 and Garrett Road. The vehicle hit the spikes, which deflated the front left tire, but continued going until it reached Powell Avenue.

When the vehicle finally stopped, 24-year-old Alexis Lewis and two unidentified people got out of the car and then ran north, crossing a muddy ditch and railroad tracks.

A short time later, Lewis was found hiding between two houses on Wildflower Street. Troopers say Lewis ran again but was ultimately caught.

Lewis was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

No Seat Belt

No Driver’s License

Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Resisting an Officer

Reckless Operation

She is currently being held on an $8,900 bond.

The reports do not state that the other two unidentified individuals were caught.

