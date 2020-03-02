Monroe woman arrested, accused of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Armed Robbery

MONROE, La. — A Monroe woman is now facing charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Armed Robbery.

According to court documents, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting on Richwood Road No. 1 on October 16, 2019.

The shooting victim had arranged to buy a cellphone from an unknown individual and the transaction took place in a gas station parking lot without incident. Afterwards, the victim and suspects each left in their own vehicles.

While the victim was driving down Richwood Road No. 1, the suspects drove alongside the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle. The front seat passenger of the suspect’s vehicle pointed a gun at the victims and demanded their belongings. The suspect reached out and took a phone from the driver’s hand. Documents say that the suspect also shot several times at the victim’s vehicle, striking the driver in the leg.

Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office found a Facebook profile on the Marketplace that was selling a cellphone similar to the one the victim was trying to buy, as well as a vehicle similar to the suspect’s vehicle. That profile belonged to 20-year-old Asia Tillman.

Investigators say that Tillman has been connected to the license plate that was displayed on the suspect’s vehicle.

Asia Tillman was arrested on Monday, February 2, 2020, and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Armed Robbery or Attempted with Use of Firearm

Tillman’s bond has been set at $150,000.

