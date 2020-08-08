Monroe woman accused of simple kidnapping and domestic abuse

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department says a Monroe woman, Latoya Jones, has been arrested and is accused of simple kidnapping and domestic abuse battery.

According to the arrest report, authorities responded to a call regarding a trespassing incident where Jones was accused of threatening one of the workers with pepper spray.

Officers say they made contact with a witness who explained to officers that they saw Jones pull the victim towards a white Oldsmobile against their will.

The witness says they contacted police after they lost sight of Jones and the victim.

Approximately 15 minutes later, the witness called authorities again stating that Jones had returned to the business.

Officers say they made contact with Jones and advised her of her Miranda Rights.

After authorities placed Jones in custody, the victim walked back onto the property of the business.

Another Officer says they made contact with the victim who explained that he was trying to enter the business when Jones allegedly grabbed him by his collar and pulled him into the white Oldsmobile against his will.

The victim says Jones then transported him to the 1400 block of South 10th Street where the victim and Jones had a physical altercation while he was trying to escape.

The victim says this resulted into two lacerations on his face, above and below his right eye.

The victim says he was able to escape from Jones, however she chased him for a short distance with a can of pepper spray.

The victim says he was able to escape back to the business and make contact with the authorities but noticed Jones was waiting for him.

Police say they viewed the security footage which allegedly shows Jones pulling the victim into the Oldsmobile against his will where he could be seen resisting her multiple times but unable to break free.

According to Jones, she and the victim were in a relationship of 6 years and they both live together during this time.

Police say a computer check shows Jones has a protective order against the victim.

Latoya Jones was booked into OCC and currently has a bond set at $57,500.

