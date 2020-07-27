Monroe woman accused of brandishing hammer during traffic stop, claiming she has COVID-19 and coughing on officers

MONROE, La. — A Monroe woman was arrested on Saturday, July 25, after police say she coughed on an officer after claiming to have COVID-19 and even brandished a hammer during a traffic stop.

According to arrest reports, a Monroe Police officer was patrolling on Dick Taylor Street, a one-way street, when he saw a brown Mercury Grand Marquis coming at him head-on with no headlights. The officer was able to avoid striking the vehicle and then attempted to pull the vehicle over in the 200 block of Lidell Street.

The officer noted in the arrest report that when he made contact with the driver, 36-year-old Trakeka Charleston, he noticed an open container in the cup holder that Charleston claimed to be a daiquiri.

When asked for her drivers license, insurance, and registration, Charleston told police that she did not have any. Monroe Police dispatchers confirmed with the officer that Charleston did not have any valid license, insurance, or registration.

When the officer told Charleston that her vehicle would be towed due to her not having insurance, the officer reported that Charleston became angry. At that point, the officer reported that Charleston got out of the vehicle, coughed in the officer’s direction, and then stated that she had COVID-19.

Officers told Charleston to get her personal items out of the vehicle. While in the vehicle, Charleston allegedly armed herself with a hammer. Reports say she then approached multiple officers in an aggressive manner and stated, “Y’all stole my f***ing bank card, y’all gone give my s**t back.”

Officers were able to take Charleston into custody and then transported her to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was booked on the following charges:

Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer (4 counts)

No Registration

No Motor Vehicle Insurance

Driving without a License

Possession of Alcholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles

Obstruction of Public Passage

No Headlights on Motor Vehicle

