MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2022, officers from the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a UPS facility where Phillip Edwards, 32, had just been fired for possessing .5 grams of marijuana in camouflage bag. When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with Edwards and advised him of his Miranda rights.

Following Edwards’s Miranda rights, he confessed to owning the marijuana in the camouflage bag and informed authorities there was a small amount of marijuana in his vehicle as well. The officers proceeded to do an air sniff of Edwards’s vehicle and discovered the odor of narcotics.

Along with the marijuana, officers were also able to recover a small UPS package placed in the front passenger seat and addressed to a Bastrop resident. Five more UPS packages were uncovered in the truck of the vehicle, all addressed to different people.

The UPS packages were worth $4,000 in total, according to the investigation. Investigators advised that the majority of the packages were scheduled to be delivered over a month ago and were reported by customers as not delivered.

Edwards was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was given the following charges:

Theft of Goods x 6

Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance

The current bond for Edwards is $750.