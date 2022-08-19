MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department head Chief Victor Zordan, on Friday, August 19, 2022, shots were fired on the 700 block of Matthew Street, near the Jesus the Good Shepherd School.

As a result of the shooting, two victims were harmed, but with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims are currently receiving treatment for their injuries at a hospital.

There has been a warrant issued for the suspect in the shooting. There is currently no identification available for the suspect.

This is a developing story, so as always, we will continue to provide updates on myarklamiss.com.