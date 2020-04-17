Monroe Police searching for murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for a suspect who is accused of shooting and killing a man last weekend.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Hippolyte Avenue on April 11, 2020, for a shooting. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the victim, Aubrey Johnson, with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. Video footage of the shooting helped investigators identify the suspect as Demarrius Alexander, aka “Dee Man”.

A warrant has been issued for Alexander’s arrest for Second Degree Murder.

Police say that at this time Alexander is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you know where Alexander is, please contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.

If your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name and you never appear in court.

