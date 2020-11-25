Monroe Police searching for man wanted on several charges

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man who is wanted on several criminal charges.
According to Monroe Police, 28-year-old Tony Orlando Thompson is wanted for the following:
- Domestic Abuse Battery – Fourth Offense
- Simple Robbery
- Aggravated Battery
- Simple Burglary
- Violation of Protective Order – Second Offense
Thompson is described as standing 6’1″ tall and weighing 170 lbs.
If you have seen Thompson or know where he may be, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.
