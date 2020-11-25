Monroe Police searching for man wanted on several charges

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man who is wanted on several criminal charges.

According to Monroe Police, 28-year-old Tony Orlando Thompson is wanted for the following:

Domestic Abuse Battery – Fourth Offense

Simple Robbery

Aggravated Battery

Simple Burglary

Violation of Protective Order – Second Offense

Thompson is described as standing 6’1″ tall and weighing 170 lbs.

If you have seen Thompson or know where he may be, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.