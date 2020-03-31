Monroe Police searching for man wanted for Second Degree Battery

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently asking for the public’s help to find a man with an active warrant.

According to detectives, 42-year-old Terry Williams is wanted for Second Degree Battery, Simple Battery, and Violation of a Protective Order (3rd Offense).

If you know where Williams is or have seen him, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: