MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently asking for the public’s help to find a man with an active warrant.
According to detectives, 42-year-old Terry Williams is wanted for Second Degree Battery, Simple Battery, and Violation of a Protective Order (3rd Offense).
If you know where Williams is or have seen him, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Monroe Police searching for man wanted for Second Degree Battery
- Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory
- GSU custodial employee tests positive for COVID-19
- CPSO releases name of man’s body found in river
- LATEST: Louisiana now reporting 5,237 cases in state, 239 deaths