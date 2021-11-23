Monroe Police searching for man wanted for rape

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department are currently seeking the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Carltavious Williams.

Williams has an active warrant out for his arrest on one count of Simple Rape and one count of Resisting an Officer.

If anyone has information on the whereabout of Williams, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com.