Monroe Police searching for man wanted for 2nd Degree Battery of a Dating Partner

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department currently has an active arrest warrant for 26-year-old Bokeem Marsalis.

Marsalis is charged with 2nd Degree Battery of a Dating Partner.

Police say that Marsalis is known to frequent the east side of Monroe in the Booker T community. He is also known to drive an older black or dark blue Nissan sedan with fading paint on the roof.

If you know where Marsalis is, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274).

