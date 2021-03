MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for your help finding a man accused of stealing from Target.

According to police, the man in the photos below stole several items while shopping in the Monroe Target.

If you have any information that can help police find this person you are asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers at 318-388-2274.