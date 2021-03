MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for Aggravated Second Degree Battery.

Police are looking for Phillip Kendrix. Kendrix is described as standing 6’2″ tall and weighing around 200 lbs.

If you have seen Kendrix or know where he may be, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.