Monroe Police search for shooter that left one man injured on south 9th Street

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on July 3 in the 1400 block of South 9th St. just after 12:00 P.M.

According to the report, an initial investigation revealed that a 36-year-old victim was shot once in the arm after an altercation in the roadway.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Evidence at the scene showed that the suspect had intent to kill the victim. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’0 and slender.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime stoppers at 318-388-CASH(2274). All calls to CRIMESTOPPERS are CONFIDENTIAL.

