Monroe Police search for a burglary suspect

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is investigating the burglary of a local business and they need the public’s help identifying the person responsible.
According to the police these pictures were taken near a local business and if anyone can identify this man, you are asked to get in touch with the police.
You can contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.
If your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name and you never appear in court.
