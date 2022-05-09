UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Candice Gill. Authorities reported that Gill is wanted for her involvement in a theft and a car crash that happened at Highway 165 and Renwick Street on Monday, May 9, 2022, which killed one person and injured three people.

Candace Gill

If you know where Gill is contact the Monroe police department at (318)-329-2600 or Crime stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH (2274).

Monroe Police responds to shoplifting, suspect flees, causes fatal car crash

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Monday, May 9, 2022, shortly before 6:30 p.m., officers were responding to a shoplifting at the Walmart on Louisville Avenue.

An officer who was on the way to the call noticed the suspect’s vehicle driving on Highway 165 South. As the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled at a high rate of speed and caused a serious car crash at Highway 165 South and Renwick Street.

This crash injured three people and one person died.

The person who died was a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle. The investigation is on-going, and police will have more details as they become available.

First responders working the scene of a fatal car crash at Highway 165 South and Renwick Street on Monday, May 9, 2022. (KTVE/KARD)

If you have any information regarding this incident contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600.