MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Saturday, April 16, 2022, shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a robbery the Super 8 Motel, located at 1601 Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Detectives reported that after the initial investigation they identified 30-year-old Chaddrick Morehead as the suspect.

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police Department

According to authorities, Morehead entered the lobby armed with a handgun and attempted to restrain the employee as he stole an undisclosed amount of cash. During the incident Morehead fired his weapon once in the lobby area, but no one was hurt.

Morehead is wanted for Armed Robbery, Aggravated Kidnapping, Illegal Discharge of a Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a felon.

He is currently on probation for a robbery charge where he received a five year suspended sentence.

If you know where Morehead is contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274).