Monroe Police needs your help to identify suspects in recent homicide

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two murder suspects.

According to MPD, officers responded to a home in the 4600 block of Hadley Road on March 27, 2020, in reference to a non-responsive person.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the victim had been shot and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to identify the two suspects shown in the following photos.

If you have any information that can identify these two suspects, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.

If your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name and you never appear in court

